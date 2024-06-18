Man, 27, reported for failing to stop after three-vehicle crash that left two people injured
A man has been reported for failing to stop after a three-vehicle crash that left two people injured on a bridge.
Police in Swanwick closed the bridge on Bridge Road in Swanwick on Monday around 11pm for two hours.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were called at 10.43pm on Monday, 17 June to reports of a collision on Bridge Road.
"The collision involved three vehicles. Two people suffered minor injuries. A 27-year-old man from Southampton has been reported for summons for failing to stop after a road accident."