A man has been reported for failing to stop after a three-vehicle crash that left two people injured on a bridge.

Police in Swanwick closed the bridge on Bridge Road in Swanwick on Monday around 11pm for two hours.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were called at 10.43pm on Monday, 17 June to reports of a collision on Bridge Road.