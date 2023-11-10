Man, 32, who attacked lone women he did not know with weapons set for jail
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kieron Sewah, 32, had denied grievous bodily harm with intent, assault by beating and possession of a bladed article but following a trial at Winchester Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of all three charges.
The court heard that Sewah, of May Place, Basingstoke, attacked lone women he did not know. On Wednesday 21 September, 2022, Sewah, armed with a knife, attacked a 52-year-old woman as she got out of her car in Silvester Close. The knife touched her forearm, but she was able to get back in her car and drive away uninjured.
On Wednesday 12 October, Sewah hit a 76-year-old woman with an object on Eastrop Lane. The attack caused a serious wound to the back of her head, for which she required hospital treatment.
Sewah had previously been convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a trial in May after he attacked a 57-year-old woman on Sunday 2 October.
He struck the woman from behind, as she was about to enter St Mary’s Church in Goat Lane. She sustained bruising but was not seriously injured.
Sewah was identified as part of an investigation into assault on October 12, and further enquiries, including extensive scoping of CCTV, linked him to the other incidents.
He is due to be sentenced for all three incidents at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 26 January.