Police have been cracking down on motorbike riders driving vehicles dangerously and other anti-social behaviour incidents.

The neighbourhood policing team have been carrying out specific patrols in the Hamble and Bursledon areas under Operation Juno. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the force now has more information and a clearer picture of what has been happening.

They added: “We stand a much better chance of being in the right place at the right time. We continue to work with other agencies and the parish council to solve this problem.”

Police have been undertaking Operation Juno. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

As part of the operation, police appealed for information regarding two drivers on off road bikes after residents captured video footage of them. Police said the motorbike riders have been identified and spoken to.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, both from Hamble, received a warning under section 59 of the police reform act. Police added: “We decided that education and warning was more propitiate for these two riders.

"A number of factors were taken into account, early admission, lack of any repeat offending and perhaps a lack of understanding of the law and the affect it has had on our community. A prosecution and a driving disqualification is likely to prevent, or at the very least hinder either one of them in employment and further education. We think they should have one last chance.”

The force said no further reports of anti-social or dangerous driving incidents have been made since October 23. “We think the message is clear,” they said.