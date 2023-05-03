Man, 34, arrested for break-in at WHSmith in Waterlooville after successful police appeal
A man has been arrested for a break-in at WHSmith in Waterlooville after a successful police appeal.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 17:29 BST
The 34-year-old burglary suspect has been detained after cops shared an image taken from CCTV footage of the raid last month at the popular shop.
A post on the Waterlooville police Facebook page said: ‘Following a number of positive responses I'm pleased to update that yesterday officers arrested a 34-year-old man from Waterlooville.
‘Many thanks for your help. Your support is crucial to help us fight crime in our community.’