Notorious Southsea shoplifter who had knife in store appears at court

A notorious Southsea shoplifter who took a knife into a store and stole goods worth almost £600 in a series of raids has been remanded in custody.

By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:15 BST

Tamara Cassidy, 36, of St Michael’s Road in Southsea admitted five counts of theft and one count of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, and a single charge of possessing a Class B drug when previously appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

The charges relate to four incidents of shoplifting between February 16 and February 19 in which almost £500 worth of goods were taken from the Co-op store on New Road. A further incident on February 5 saw £91.34 worth of products taken from Sainsbury’s on Albert Road. Then on April 2 Cassidy took a knife into Co-op store on Great Southsea Street.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
During Cassidy’s latest court appearance she was remanded into custody and will now appear for sentence before magistrates on May 17.

