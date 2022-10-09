Man, 34, charged with burglaries across Portsmouth named by police ahead of court appearance
A man charged with burglaries across Portsmouth has been named by police.
A police probe has resulted in 34-year-old Joseph Doyle, of no fixed address, being charged with four offences.
These include for burglary of a house on White Hart Road on August 21 this year in which jewellery, electrical items and car keys were stolen from within. A Mini Cooper was subsequently stolen from the driveway.
A burglary at Vodafone on Commercial Road on September 18 this year that led to two mobile phones and a smart watch being stolen.
He also faces a charge of going equipped for burglary – relating to bolt croppers seized by police during Doyle’s arrest on October 8.
Doyle was further charged for possession of Class B drugs of amphetamines.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Police said the charges came after an investigation led by the Operation Hawk team.