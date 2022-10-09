A police probe has resulted in 34-year-old Joseph Doyle, of no fixed address, being charged with four offences.

These include for burglary of a house on White Hart Road on August 21 this year in which jewellery, electrical items and car keys were stolen from within. A Mini Cooper was subsequently stolen from the driveway.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A burglary at Vodafone on Commercial Road on September 18 this year that led to two mobile phones and a smart watch being stolen.

He also faces a charge of going equipped for burglary – relating to bolt croppers seized by police during Doyle’s arrest on October 8.

Doyle was further charged for possession of Class B drugs of amphetamines.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

