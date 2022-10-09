Police have now said two of the suspects have been bailed with conditions while a third has been released with no further action as the investigation continues into the rape of a 20-year-old man in Andover.

The incident is reported to have taken place between 11pm and 11.59pm on Tuesday October 4, in an alleyway next to Domino’s Pizza on Bridge Street.

Police Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

‘The victim was raped by two men not known to him. He is currently being supported by specialist officers,’ a police statement said.

‘Following enquiries, police arrested three people on suspicion of rape as part of the investigation. A 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old man have been bailed with conditions until November 4.’

The statement added: ‘We understand incidents such as these are incredibly concerning for the public. We want to reassure people that we are investing a lot of resource into this incident to investigate it as a priority, and the community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

‘We encourage anyone who has been affected by this time of crime to contact police on 101 where you can speak to an officer in confidence.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.