Man, 39, arrested after breaking into van with 'large metal pole' in Hampshire

A 39-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at Dorset Street in Southampton.

Hampshire police received a report at 12.53am this morning of a man breaking into a white van in the road with a large metal pole.

The man was spotted at the scene on CCTV.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We sent officers to the scene and who quickly spotted the man’s feet dangling out of the back of the van.’

The man remains in police custody at this time. The pole was also seized.