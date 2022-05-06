Man, 39, arrested after breaking into van with 'large metal pole' in Hampshire

A MAN has been arrested while breaking into a van in Hampshire.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:56 pm

A 39-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at Dorset Street in Southampton.

Hampshire police received a report at 12.53am this morning of a man breaking into a white van in the road with a large metal pole.

The man was spotted at the scene on CCTV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police stock image.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We sent officers to the scene and who quickly spotted the man’s feet dangling out of the back of the van.’

The man remains in police custody at this time. The pole was also seized.

Read More

Read More
Hampshire man Matthew Reynolds guilty of killing former babysitter in her Alton ...

Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘For advice on how to keep your vehicle safe from theft visit our website here: www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/vehicle-safe-and-sound/