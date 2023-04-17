Man, 44, appears in court over rape of woman in car in Portchester at weekend

Ioan-Christian Manole appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with rape and assault by penetration following an incident in the early hours of Saturday. It is alleged the woman was raped in a vehicle around the Castle Grove area – south of Portchester Precinct.

Manole, of Alder Road in Southampton, did not enter pleas during the brief hearing before magistrates remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 15.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse