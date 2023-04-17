Man, 44, appears in court over rape of woman in car in Portchester at weekend
A 44-year-old man charged with raping a woman in a car in Portchester at the weekend has been remanded in custody until next month after appearing at court.
Ioan-Christian Manole appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with rape and assault by penetration following an incident in the early hours of Saturday. It is alleged the woman was raped in a vehicle around the Castle Grove area – south of Portchester Precinct.
Manole, of Alder Road in Southampton, did not enter pleas during the brief hearing before magistrates remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 15.
A police spokesman said: ‘Police were called in the early hours of Saturday, April 15, with reports that a woman in her 40s had been raped in a vehicle in the Castle Grove area. Following enquiries, Ioan-Christian Manole was arrested and charged with rape and assault by penetration.’