Man, 44, appears in court over rape of woman in car in Portchester at weekend

A 44-year-old man charged with raping a woman in a car in Portchester at the weekend has been remanded in custody until next month after appearing at court.

By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Apr 2023, 18:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 18:56 BST

Ioan-Christian Manole appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with rape and assault by penetration following an incident in the early hours of Saturday. It is alleged the woman was raped in a vehicle around the Castle Grove area – south of Portchester Precinct.

Manole, of Alder Road in Southampton, did not enter pleas during the brief hearing before magistrates remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 15.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
A police spokesman said: ‘Police were called in the early hours of Saturday, April 15, with reports that a woman in her 40s had been raped in a vehicle in the Castle Grove area. Following enquiries, Ioan-Christian Manole was arrested and charged with rape and assault by penetration.’