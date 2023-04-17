News you can trust since 1877
Man charged with rape by Hampshire police after woman sexually assaulted in Portchester

A man has been charged by police after a woman was raped in Portchester last weekend.

By David George
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, a woman was reportedly raped in a vehicle around the Castle Grove area – south of Portchester Precinct.

Now, the police force has confirmed that a man has been charged and will appear in court today.

A spokesman for the police said: ‘Police were called in the early hours of Saturday, April 15, with reports that a woman in her 40s had been raped in a vehicle in the Castle Grove area.

‘Following enquiries, Ioan-Christian Manole, aged 44, of Alder Road in Southampton was arrested and charged with rape and assault by penetration.

‘He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday, April 17.’

To report information about a crime to police, people can call 101.

In an emergency, always dial 999.