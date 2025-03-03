Man, 45, guilty of opportunist street rape on girl, 17

A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of an opportunist street rape on a 17-year-old girl.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Justice. Credit: Brian Jackson/Adobe.

Predator Runakl Shawn Delecia, of Lynton Road in Bristol, was today found guilty of rape following a trial.

The jury were told how Delecia had pleaded not guilty to the offence, which took place in the early hours of Sunday 9 April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, who is now 19 but was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, was approached by Delecia in the Carlton Place area of Southampton city centre at around 1.30am, where he then raped her.

Police were called a short time later and were able to identify the suspect as Runakl Shawn Delecia via CCTV scoping and enquiries with clubs in the area.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with rape but denied the offence, and the case went to a trial, resulting in him being found guilty by the jury today. He is due to be sentenced at Southampton Crown Court at a later date.

Detective Constable Laura Cook, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s specialist rape and serious sexual offences unit Operation Amberstone, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the victim in this case for telling us what happened to her so that we could bring Delecia to justice for what he has done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team of investigators and police officers on this case have worked tirelessly to ensure that Delecia faces the consequences of his actions. Without the courage of the victim throughout the investigation and criminal justice process we would not have secured this guilty verdict today – I sincerely hope it helps her begin to move forward with her life.

“Rape, sexual offences and domestic violence have a devastating impact on victims who often feel as though they are trapped and cannot seek help. We want you to know that there is support available for you, even if you are not ready to speak to police. Please do not suffer in silence – you can call police or a sexual abuse support service. You will be listened to and you will be supported.”

For more information on the support available, and how to report to police, visit https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-support/