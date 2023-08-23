Man, 47, assaulted by woman, 35, in busy Gosport street during morning
A man was assaulted by a woman in a busy Gosport street during Tuesday morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 19:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 19:56 BST
A 47-year-old man was attacked by a 35-year-old woman just before 11.30am in Privett Road.
Police were called to the incident and arrested the woman.
A spokesman for the force said: “We were called to Privett Road in Gosport at 11.22am on Tuesday after a 47 year-old man was assaulted. He was not seriously injured.
“A 35-year-old woman arrested as part of our enquiries has subsequently been issued with a conditional caution.”