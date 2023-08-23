News you can trust since 1877
7 pictures of dramatic fire that erupted at Co-op in Denmead this afternoon

Here are pictures of a dramatic fire that erupted at a Co-op store this afternoon.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 19:22 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 19:30 BST

More than 45 emergency service crews swept into action at a Co-op store in Hambledon Road, Denmead. The road was closed but has now reopened.

NOW READ: Weather warning

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews from Cosham, Havant, Waterlooville, St Mary’s, Fareham and Southsea were called at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

"Support vehicles from Eastleigh, Beaulieu and Alton are also in attendance along with the aerial ladder. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the roof fire using jets and hose reels.

"Ventilation fans are in operation to clear smoke from the building. Local residents are advised to avoid the area.”

The incident was scaled down to two fire engines before the stop message was given at 4pm. The News understands the fire happened inside the store, causing severe damage.

See our gallery of the incident below.

A fire has damaged the Cooperative shop in Denmead, with multiple fire services in attendance, along with a police exclusion area and road closure. Pictured - Cooperative shop in Denmead after the fire had been put out. Photos by Alex Shute

A fire has damaged the Cooperative shop in Denmead, with multiple fire services in attendance, along with a police exclusion area and road closure. Pictured - Cooperative shop in Denmead after the fire had been put out. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

