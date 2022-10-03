News you can trust since 1877
Man, 54, arrested over sexual assault on teenage girl in Tesco Express

A 54-year-old man has been arrested over a sexual assault on a teenage girl in a shop.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:41 pm

A 54-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

It comes after officers received a report that a teenage girl was inappropriately touched by a man in Tesco Express on Oakridge Road in July.

He remains in custody and our enquiries are ongoing.

