Man, 54, arrested over sexual assault on teenage girl in Tesco Express
A 54-year-old man has been arrested over a sexual assault on a teenage girl in a shop.
By Steve Deeks
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:41 pm
A 54-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
It comes after officers received a report that a teenage girl was inappropriately touched by a man in Tesco Express on Oakridge Road in July.
He remains in custody and our enquiries are ongoing.
