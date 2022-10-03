Robert Harms, 35, smeared faeces across a cell intercom at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre in Airport Service Road, Portsmouth, on August 19.

The 35-year-old, who also scratched a wall, had been arrested for failing to provide a breath specimen on the same day.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harms, of Mercury Place, Waterlooville, was also due to be sentenced for three theft from a shop charges, using threatening words and behaviour, common assault, and driving while disqualified.

But Harms, who had been recalled to prison for breaches to a previous sentence, dug his heels in and did not attend the hearing.

Prosecutor Leigh Hart said: ‘He is refusing to come out of his cell. He has no defence counsel due to the strike action which may be the reason Mr Harms decided not to come.

‘There is little choice but to adjourn.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge David Melville KC said the proposal ‘seemed sensible’.

Harms, who has 120 previous offences to his name, had his case adjourned until October 21.

Barristers have been striking after a row over legal aid pay with the government.

The government has offered barristers tens of millions of pounds in extra payments in a bid to end a strike which has seen record criminal court delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer includes higher fees for cases including those which have not reached full trial.