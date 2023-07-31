A jury found Elvis Williams, of Mosaic Close, Southampton, guilty of the offences on Friday following a five day trial. Williams previously pleaded guilty to two assaults on the woman earlier in the trial.

Southampton Crown Court heard how on Saturday 4 March the victim asked for assistance from a member of the public having been assaulted by Williams.

Officers attended and the victim reported that Williams had punched her a number of times and forced her to have sex with him. She also reported how he had previously strangled her until she couldn’t breathe.

Officers arrested Williams and he was subsequently charged with rape, intentional strangulation, engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour and two counts of assault.

While he pleaded guilty to the two assaults at the beginning of his trial, he maintained not guilty pleas in relation to the rape, controlling/coercive behaviour and intentional strangulation charges. Following the trial, the jury found him guilty in relation to these charges.

Police Staff Investigator Keely Osborne, who led the investigation, said: “First and foremost, I would like to commend the survivor of Williams’ awful crimes for the bravery she has shown throughout the investigation and thank her for sharing her experience with us. Without her courage during the criminal justice process we would not have secured these guilty verdicts.

“I would also like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the public who came forward to give eyewitness accounts and statements. Their support was vital in ensuring this conviction.

“Rape, sexual offences and domestic violence have a devastating impact on victims who often feel as though they are trapped and cannot seek help.

“That is why we are committed to tackling this type of behaviour and bringing those responsible to justice.

“If in seeing this verdict, you too believe you may have been a victim of sexual advances or physical abuse by Elvis Williams, we would please implore you to come forward. We appreciate that this may be difficult for you, but we are keen to see that further justice is served if he has exploited other vulnerable women.