News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Man, 63, rushed to QA Hospital with 'serious' injuries following crash on M27 near Fareham

A man has been rushed to hospital following a serious motorway crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

The 63-year-old was seriously injured in the collision on Sunday afternoon (July 9). Officers were deployed to the M27 between junction 10 for Alton and junction 11 for Fareham and Gosport.

The driver, who was travelling in a red Mercedes, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The single vehicle collision happened at around 1.10pm on Sunday, July 9, on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 10 and 11.

NOW READ: HMS Queen Elizabeth to leave Portsmouth today

The crash took place on the M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-24).The crash took place on the M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-24).
The crash took place on the M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-24).
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The driver of the red Mercedes, a 63-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition. We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230275295. Reports can also be submitted via the police website.