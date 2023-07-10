Man, 63, rushed to QA Hospital with 'serious' injuries following crash on M27 near Fareham
The 63-year-old was seriously injured in the collision on Sunday afternoon (July 9). Officers were deployed to the M27 between junction 10 for Alton and junction 11 for Fareham and Gosport.
The driver, who was travelling in a red Mercedes, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The single vehicle collision happened at around 1.10pm on Sunday, July 9, on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 10 and 11.
‘The driver of the red Mercedes, a 63-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition. We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230275295. Reports can also be submitted via the police website.