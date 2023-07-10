The 63-year-old was seriously injured in the collision on Sunday afternoon (July 9). Officers were deployed to the M27 between junction 10 for Alton and junction 11 for Fareham and Gosport.

The driver, who was travelling in a red Mercedes, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The single vehicle collision happened at around 1.10pm on Sunday, July 9, on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junctions 10 and 11.

NOW READ: HMS Queen Elizabeth to leave Portsmouth today

The crash took place on the M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The driver of the red Mercedes, a 63-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition. We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.’