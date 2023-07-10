News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy carrier to leave Portsmouth today - when to see her and why is she leaving?

One of the Royal Navy’s most powerful ships will be departing Portsmouth today.
By Freddie Webb
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving the Princess Royal Jetty this evening. According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonnes aircraft carrier is due to leave at 6.30pm.

Residents can expect to see her pass The Round Tower by roughly 6.40pm. The £6.2bn warship will be given a pilot and tug assist. Between 5.40pm and 7.25pm, the main channel will be closed to inbound and outbound traffic.

NOW READ: Helicopters take flight from HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth passing the Spitbank Fort on the afternoon of June 9. Picture: Alison Treacher.HMS Queen Elizabeth passing the Spitbank Fort on the afternoon of June 9. Picture: Alison Treacher.
HMS Queen Elizabeth passing the Spitbank Fort on the afternoon of June 9. Picture: Alison Treacher.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Royal Navy spokeswoman confirmed the carrier will be departing ‘to embark on her next stage of training and trials’. She added: ‘The ship will remain in UK waters for these trials which are in preparation for her Carrier Strike deployment later in the year.’

Military helicopters, including a Chinook, Apache and Merlin, were seen launched from HMS Queen Elizabeth last month during a private function for a military charity.

Related topics:PortsmouthRoyal NavyHMS Queen ElizabethHelicoptersResidents