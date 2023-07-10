HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving the Princess Royal Jetty this evening. According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonnes aircraft carrier is due to leave at 6.30pm.

Residents can expect to see her pass The Round Tower by roughly 6.40pm. The £6.2bn warship will be given a pilot and tug assist. Between 5.40pm and 7.25pm, the main channel will be closed to inbound and outbound traffic.

HMS Queen Elizabeth passing the Spitbank Fort on the afternoon of June 9. Picture: Alison Treacher.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman confirmed the carrier will be departing ‘to embark on her next stage of training and trials’. She added: ‘The ship will remain in UK waters for these trials which are in preparation for her Carrier Strike deployment later in the year.’