HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy carrier to leave Portsmouth today - when to see her and why is she leaving?
HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leaving the Princess Royal Jetty this evening. According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonnes aircraft carrier is due to leave at 6.30pm.
Residents can expect to see her pass The Round Tower by roughly 6.40pm. The £6.2bn warship will be given a pilot and tug assist. Between 5.40pm and 7.25pm, the main channel will be closed to inbound and outbound traffic.
A Royal Navy spokeswoman confirmed the carrier will be departing ‘to embark on her next stage of training and trials’. She added: ‘The ship will remain in UK waters for these trials which are in preparation for her Carrier Strike deployment later in the year.’
Military helicopters, including a Chinook, Apache and Merlin, were seen launched from HMS Queen Elizabeth last month during a private function for a military charity.