A 64-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after an attack in the car park of a crematorium.

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted between 2pm and 3pm on Friday November,7, in the car park of the crematorium on Upper Cornaway Lane, Portchester.

Portchester Crematorium, Upper Cornaway lane, Portchester.''Picture: Sarah Standing (150419-5884)

The man suffered injuries to his face and hand.

The incident followed a collision between a white Audi Q7 the man was travelling in and a silver Audi A5 on Southampton Road, Portsmouth.

A police spokesman said: ‘A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and failing to stop and is currently in police custody.

‘We are appealing for anyone who either witnessed the collision between the two Audis or who saw a man being assaulted in the crematorium car park.

‘Maybe you have a dashcam and were travelling on Southampton Road between 2pm and 3pm.

‘Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44190401370. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’