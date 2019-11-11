'Reluctant sale' of Knowle restaurant after repossession notice appears on door

A RESTAURANT that closed suddenly has been put up for a ‘reluctant sale’.

A repossession notice appeared on the doors of Clifford Brown’s Brasserie in Knowle leaving punters upset about the future of the much-loved restaurant.

Clifford Brown's Brasserie in Knowle, has been closed for over two weeks and has a Notice of Forfeiture on their door.''Picture: Sarah Standing (071119-9765)

The business, which was opened in 2016 by Olly Clifford-Brown, is now up for a ‘reluctant sale’ according to RightBiz.co.uk.

On October 23 a post on Clifford Brown’s Brasserie social media read: ‘It is with great sadness we have to inform you that we will not be open for trading this week due to a private issue and we are hoping to continue business as normal from next week.

‘If anyone has a table booked we will be calling to apologise and where possible rearrange/refund any deposits paid next week. We are truly thankful for all the support the village has given us and appreciate your patience in waiting for more information, we will keep you posted.’

But since then there has been no updates on social media or the business’ website.

The News tried to contact the team to no avail.

An auto-email reply stated the restaurant was ‘permanently closed’.

Nigel Prior, district neighbourhood watch co-ordinator for the Meon Valley District of Hampshire, said: ‘So sad to say it is closed permanently now. A very sad loss to the village. I loved going in there myself and had some very good party memories.’

Customer Jessica-Catherine Davis said: ‘It was such a lovely restaurant with lovely food and at the heart of the village.

‘It’s a real loss to our little village.’

Lisa King was also a regular at the restaurant.

She said: ‘It was a great bar and the food was always fantastic. We miss it loads.’