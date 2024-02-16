Man, 66, jailed for 15 years for long term sexual abuse on girl aged 10

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terence Price: Pic: Hants police

Predator Terence Price, of Romsey Road, Winchester, was convicted of 13 counts at Southampton Crown Court which took place in Hedge End between April 2016 and April 2021. At the time of the first incident, the victim was just 10 years of age. Paedophile Price’s crimes came to light when they were first reported to police in June 2021.

Detective Constable Mark Gallagher, of the Criminal Investigation Department said: “It took a lot of courage and bravery for the victim to come forward and make these disclosures to us.

“I have nothing but the greatest admiration for her. She fully supported our investigation and with the strength of the evidence against him Price’s account was rejected by the jury. I am so pleased for her that justice has now been served in this case.

“Price abused her for his own sexual gratification, without a moment’s thought for the child and the long-lasting effects his crimes would have on her. While I know this result won’t rid her of the memories of what he did to her, I truly hope it allows her to move forward with her life, safe in the knowledge that because of her coming forward he can no longer harm any other children.

“I also hope this sentence will reassure other victims that they will be listened to when reporting similar incidents to us. We encourage other victims to come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“This should also be a very clear message to other offenders out there that we will always work tirelessly to ensure you are brought to justice. I would also like to thank everyone who assisted in getting this conviction, including the jury who ensured a dangerous offender is no longer free to harm anyone else.”

Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood, or is concerned about a child, can contact the NSPCC helpline, confidentially, on 0808 800 5000. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.