The bistro, which is located in Old Portsmouth, was established twenty years ago and it has been a family-run business ever since. The eatery is known for its extensive menu consisting of pizzas, starters, mains, deserts, bar snacks and Sunday roasts - all of which are rich in flavour and are mouth-wateringly good.

Not only is the food a welcome combination of contemporary and traditional cuisines - but so is the inside which creates a warm and cosy atmosphere whilst also being modern and stylish. The family has fully embraced the home-from-home decor and customers immediately feel welcome upon their arrival.

Steven Martin, director of Abarbistro, said: "You could say that I was second generation - my mother and father-in-law started the business 20 years ago so we are still going strong 20 years later. We are based in Old Portsmouth - so Abarbistro has been within the family for 20 years, during that time, we have expanded with my brother and sister-in-law - they own The Canteen over in Old Portsmouth and also the Tenth Hole Tearooms.

"It's, what I would call, a really casual bistro or gastro pub experience. I feel like we do cater for lots of different budgets as well as lots of different types of people. We're really relaxed, you can come in just for a drink and a bar snack or you can come in and have a full blown three course fantastic evening dinner.

The menu consists of delicacies including seared scallops, honey and mustard glazed ham hock, pan roasted duck breast, chestnut mushroom parfait and much more. Steven said that the most popular item on the menu is the honey and mustard glazed ham hock which comes with a soft duck egg, a glazed pineapple and fat cut chips. He said that it was taken off of the menu for a duration but locals demanded that the kitchen bought it back - and it has been a hit again ever since.

Steven added: "We are massive believers in all things wine. We have a fantastic relationship with wineries across the globe - lots that we've visited first hand.