Firefighters rushed to the blaze in Howe Road, Gosport, yesterday morning. The fire erupted from a tumble dryer and pitch-black smoke filled the house.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Gosport, Fareham, Southsea and Portchester were alerted shortly before 10.30am. A woman was rescued from the property as a firefighter lead them out of the house and down a ladder.

The inferno was extinguished by emergency personnel using in breathing apparatus using hose reels. Firefighters then ventilated the building to clear the smoke.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas), and police, were also at the scene. The woman was treated by medical crews for smoke inhalation, before being rushed to hospital.

Paramedics also gave oxygen to the dog. Station manager Carl Halewood said the quick response to the call allowed caused the fire to be contained and minimalised the damage to other properties.

He said: ‘We were able to perform a successful rescue thanks to the quick and efficient response from our crews. Their swift actions ensured we were able to prevent the fire from spreading and causing more damage to the property.

‘As one of the 5Cs, we urge you to make sure your clothes are drying safely and that you have a working smoke alarm on each floor of your home.’ Crews checked neighbouring properties for signs of fire and smoke spread before leaving the scene.

The stop message was given at 11.12am after fire safety messaging was given to neighbouring residents.

