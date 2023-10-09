News you can trust since 1877
Woman, 50, remanded in custody after being charged for stalking and criminal damage

Police investigating reports of stalking and criminal damage charged a 50-year-old woman before she was remanded in custody.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Naomi Slinn, 50, of Duddon Close, West End, was arrested on Thursday before being charged with stalking and criminal damage.

The criminal damage is reported to have occurred on Friday 4 August. Slinn was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.