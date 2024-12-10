Man, 80, arrested over inciting boy into sexual activity in Portsmouth - update
The force previously appealed potential witnesses who “may have seen or heard a suspicious incident” on Sunday 8 September between 10.30am and midday. It involved a man in a vehicle briefly speaking to an 11-year-old boy at Camber Docks. The boy was not hurt and there was no physical contact.
An eighty-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity - no penetration.
Giving an update, a police spokesperson said: “Following a thorough investigation that included reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses the 80-year-old man arrested as part of our enquiries has been released without charge and will face no further action.”
It means police have now drawn a blank over the incident. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44240386388 or visit www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.
Or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.