Man, 81, charged with murder and arson after man in 60s dies in Gosport incident

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 09:43 BST
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder and arson after a man in his 60s died after being attacked in Gosport.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: National Worldplaceholder image
Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: National World

Pensioner Alan Wotton has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life after reports of a fire at a property in Exmouth Road - where he lives - at around 5.20pm on Friday 29 November. The victim later died having been seriously assaulted.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service to Exmouth Road following reports of a fire at a property.

“It was further reported that a man in his 60s had been seriously assaulted. The man subsequently died as a result of the injuries sustained. Officers attended the scene and made an arrest.”

Wotton has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (4 December).

