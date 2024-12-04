Man, 81, charged with murder and arson after man in 60s dies in Gosport incident

An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder and arson after a man in his 60s died after being attacked in Gosport.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: National World

Pensioner Alan Wotton has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life after reports of a fire at a property in Exmouth Road - where he lives - at around 5.20pm on Friday 29 November. The victim later died having been seriously assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service to Exmouth Road following reports of a fire at a property.

“It was further reported that a man in his 60s had been seriously assaulted. The man subsequently died as a result of the injuries sustained. Officers attended the scene and made an arrest.”

Wotton has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (4 December).