Man, 81, charged with murder and arson after man in 60s dies in Gosport incident
Pensioner Alan Wotton has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life after reports of a fire at a property in Exmouth Road - where he lives - at around 5.20pm on Friday 29 November. The victim later died having been seriously assaulted.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service to Exmouth Road following reports of a fire at a property.
“It was further reported that a man in his 60s had been seriously assaulted. The man subsequently died as a result of the injuries sustained. Officers attended the scene and made an arrest.”
Wotton has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (4 December).