Man, 87, arrested on suspicion of murder of woman, 82, at Waterlooville house

Police and paramedics swarmed to an address in Rosemary Way around 2.30am on Monday (April 22) after concerns had been raised over the female pensioner. Sadly, though, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested the 87-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody currently. Police, including forensic officers, have been at the scene with a cordon in place as they investigate the death.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.25am on Monday to reports of a concern for welfare for an 82-year-old woman at an address on Rosemary Way in Waterlooville.

“Officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service have attended, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to her death.

“An 87-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.