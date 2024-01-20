Disgusting verbal abuse was hurled at staff in a supermarket from a man who was stealing champagne bottles.

Police are searching for the male following the theft at Marks & Spencer in Whiteley Shopping Centre. The public order incident took place last Friday (January 12) at 11.15am. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "Multiple bottles of champagne were stolen from the store.

Police wish to speak to this man after champagne bottles were stolen from M&S at Whiteley Shopping Centre. The force said staff were verbally abused during the incident. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

"A man then became verbally abusive and threatened a member of staff. The man officers would like to speak with has been described as being white, aged between 45 and 50, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair."

Police have released an image of the man they wish to speak to. The force added: "Do you recognise the man in the image? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240016553."