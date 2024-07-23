Man accused of Gosport murder declines giving evidence during trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man accused of murder has refused to give evidence during his trial this morning.

Aiden West, 24, was set to take the stand this morning at Portsmouth Crown Court as the defence was due to start its evidence after the prosecution concluded its case.

Aiden West, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade but has admitted robbery. His half-brother Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, Gosport, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade following the frenzied cocaine robbery on Levi Kent, 22.

Levi Kent, 22, of Gosport, died form his injuries after police found him seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary, on November 24. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sarah Standing.

He was repeatedly stabbed by Tommy West after being lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal. The victim was knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall and garages. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.

After nearly a month of evidence, the prosecution concluded its evidence this morning before the defence was due to start its case - with Aiden West set to take the stand. However, defence barrister Philippa Mcatasney KC told the court her client would not be giving evidence. She said: “We offer no evidence on behalf of Aiden West.”

Now Peter West, 43, of Fisgard Road, is set to take the stand this afternoon. He has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender along with his step-dad Michael Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of Friday, November 24, where officers were called to Keyes Road, Bridgemary, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-3239)

Other people in the case include the brothers’ mother Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address, who has admitted two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has also admitted two counts of assisting an offender.

Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, was charged with two counts of assisting an offender.