Man accused of Portsmouth stabbing caught on camera denies offence

A man accused of stabbing a man on a busy Portsmouth street during broad daylight that was captured on camera has denied the offence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

Today Gary Baldacchino, 39, of London Road, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he denied charges of wounding with intent and possession of a knife/blade in a public place.

He was arrested and charged after a 53-year-old man was seriously injured at 12.32pm on Wednesday (5 February) on Kingston Road, near to Kingston Crescent. The incident was captured on footage from a car driving past in the busy road during lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A massive police response attended the scene before the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury to his stomach - which was initially described by police as “serious” and “potentially life threatening”.

The force later revealed the man survived the attack with his condition subsequently described as “serious but stable”.

Baldacchino appeared in court today where he denied the offences, with his case sent for trial on August 4. He remains in custody.

An 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder was conditionally bailed whilst enquiries continue.

A 23-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and a 19-year-old-woman, all from Portsmouth, who were originally arrested as part of police enquiries have now been released with no further action.