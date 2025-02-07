Man accused of Portsmouth stabbing caught on camera denies offence
Today Gary Baldacchino, 39, of London Road, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he denied charges of wounding with intent and possession of a knife/blade in a public place.
He was arrested and charged after a 53-year-old man was seriously injured at 12.32pm on Wednesday (5 February) on Kingston Road, near to Kingston Crescent. The incident was captured on footage from a car driving past in the busy road during lunchtime.
A massive police response attended the scene before the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury to his stomach - which was initially described by police as “serious” and “potentially life threatening”.
The force later revealed the man survived the attack with his condition subsequently described as “serious but stable”.
Baldacchino appeared in court today where he denied the offences, with his case sent for trial on August 4. He remains in custody.
An 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder was conditionally bailed whilst enquiries continue.
A 23-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and a 19-year-old-woman, all from Portsmouth, who were originally arrested as part of police enquiries have now been released with no further action.