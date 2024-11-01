Havant man Mark Hooper admits exposing himself on bridge in front of two teenage boys
Mark Hooper, 53, of Barncroft Way, was charged with exposure, breach of a sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with sex offenders register notification requirements following the incident, as reported.
Police received reports around 5.30pm on Sunday 27 October, that Hooper was exposing himself on the bridge that leads to Barncroft Way from the Hermitage stream area, near to Stockheath Lane. Police said the incident was witnessed by a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy.
Hooper admitted the charges at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and has now been remanded into custody. He will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentence on November 29.