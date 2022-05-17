Man admits thieving from cars across Portsmouth during court appearance

Christopher Walker, 38, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of fraud by false representation when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentence.

It follows three cars being broken into and goods stolen from the city centre and Fratton.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

On March 18, a car was broken into in Lucknow Street, Landport, and a mobile phone and a bag were taken. Money was then taken from the victim’s bank account via a banking app on the mobile phone.

On April 2, a car parked in the Isambard Brunel car park was broken into and a gym bag was taken.

On April 17-18 a car in Station Street was broken into and electrical items worth more than £2,000 were taken.

The case was adjourned for a probation report.

