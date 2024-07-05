Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man allegedly exposed himself to a police officer after a spate of incidents of lone women being flashed in a wooded area.

Police have thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

It comes after officers were proactively patrolling Southampton Common and Cemetery Lane on Wednesday following concerns raised by local residents after reports of men exposing themselves to women in the area.

An officer conducting patrols in plain clothes noticed a lone man – who was known to police – following them down a footpath at around 3.25pm. As the officer turned around to engage with the man, it is alleged that the man indecently exposed himself to the officer for their own sexual gratification.

A 58-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of exposure. He has since been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

Police Sergeant, Becky Veal, said: “We appreciate that recent incidents on the Common and surrounding areas will have caused concern in the community – especially women who have been targeted.

“We will be continuing to patrol in the area to provide reassurance to the local community around their concerns, but to also act as a deterrent to those seeking to cause harm, alarm and distress through committing such acts.