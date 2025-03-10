Man allegedly launched serious sex attack on woman in park he only just met

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 19:04 BST
A man is due in court after allegedly launching a serious sex attack on a woman in a city park he had only met that day.

Police were called at 4.05pm to a report a woman in her 40s was being assaulted on Southampton Common on Saturday.

“Officers attended and the woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she had met earlier that day. He also physically assaulted her, causing injuries to her face,” a police spokesperson said. “She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.”

Kier Tong, 39, of no fixed address, has now been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and assaulting a female by penetration. He has been remanded into custody and will now appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

“Officers will be carrying out their usual patrols across the Common and surrounding area. Anyone with concerns, questions or information is asked to come and speak to them,” the spokesperson added.

