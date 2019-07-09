Have your say

TWO people have been arrested after police were called to a fight in the street.

Officers received a report of a man and a woman fighting in Grafton Street, Buckland, Portsmouth, at 10.21pm on Monday.

Grafton Street, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View

They arrested a 41-year-old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of affray.

A 39-year-old man from Portsmouth was also arrested, on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference 44190237562.

