Man and woman arrested following spree of burglary incidents in Southsea and Buckland
POLICE have arrested a man and a woman connected to a spree of burglary incidents in Southsea and Buckland.
The pair have been detained on suspicion of five counts of dwelling burglary and possessing drugs. Incidents have been reported in Hampshire Street, Carnarvon Road and Daulston Road this week, as well as St Ronan's Road, St Simon’s Road and St David’s Road last month.
NOW READ: 'Obsessed' Portsmouth ex-boyfriend who would not ‘let go’ of childhood sweetheart, told her: ‘I will kill you and ruin your life.’
A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘A 55-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Southsea have been arrested on suspicion of five counts of dwelling burglary, one count of attempted dwelling burglary and one count of possession of Class A drugs.
‘They remain in police custody at the current time.’ On December 9, between 6.30pm and 10.30pm, a backpack was stolen in a burglary in St. Ronan's Road.
That same night, into the morning of December 10, jewellery, a handbag, a wallet and a phone, were stolen from a different address on the same street. There was an attempted burglary in St Simon’s Road at roughly 7.50pm on New Year’s Eve.
On New Year’s Day, two handbags and a wallet were stolen from a house in St David’s Road. Between Sunday and Monday, a burglary took place in Daulston Road where a handbag, three sets of keys and between £40 and £60 in cash was stolen.
Another house in Hampshire Street was targeted yesterday morning, at 7.20am, with a handbag being swiped. Police enquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220523611 (St Simon's Road), 44230001309 (Daulston Road), 44220501954/44220499558 (St. Ronan's Road), 44230003598 (Hampshire Street) or 44230000475 (St David's Road).