The pair have been detained on suspicion of five counts of dwelling burglary and possessing drugs. Incidents have been reported in Hampshire Street, Carnarvon Road and Daulston Road this week, as well as St Ronan's Road, St Simon’s Road and St David’s Road last month.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘A 55-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Southsea have been arrested on suspicion of five counts of dwelling burglary, one count of attempted dwelling burglary and one count of possession of Class A drugs.

One incident took place in Hampshire Street, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.

‘They remain in police custody at the current time.’ On December 9, between 6.30pm and 10.30pm, a backpack was stolen in a burglary in St. Ronan's Road.

That same night, into the morning of December 10, jewellery, a handbag, a wallet and a phone, were stolen from a different address on the same street. There was an attempted burglary in St Simon’s Road at roughly 7.50pm on New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Day, two handbags and a wallet were stolen from a house in St David’s Road. Between Sunday and Monday, a burglary took place in Daulston Road where a handbag, three sets of keys and between £40 and £60 in cash was stolen.

Two incidents took place in St Ronan's Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

Another house in Hampshire Street was targeted yesterday morning, at 7.20am, with a handbag being swiped. Police enquiries are continuing.

