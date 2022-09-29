Man and woman hospitalised after ‘horrific attack’ when surrounded by thugs after leaving Slug and Lettuce in Fareham
A MAN and a woman were hospitalised after an ‘horrific attack’ in which they were surrounded by a group of men after leaving a pub in Fareham town centre.
Now police have released pictures of the four men they are hunting.
The incident took place when the victims left the Slug and Lettuce on West Street in the early hours of Saturday August 6.
As the pair walked towards the bus station and taxi rank on Harper Way – at approximately 1am – they were suddenly approached by the menacing mob on West Street who then surrounded them.
The yobs then carried out their savage attack on the man and woman.
It left a man in his 30s from Gosport receiving serious but not life-threatening injuries, and a woman in her 20s from Fareham received minor injuries. Both were taken to Southampton General Hospital and have since been discharged.
Police have now urged members of the public to come forward with information – as well as pleading to the men directly.
Detective constable Katherine Hollis, said: ‘Following initial enquiries we are now releasing images of four men we would like to speak to regarding this horrific attack.
‘Are you one of these men or do you recognise them? Were you in the area at the time of the incident? If you have any information we would really like to hear from you.’
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220317048.
Alternatively people can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.