News figures from the Home Office issued last week show 1,308 people have banning orders (FBOs) at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

This included 516 new FBOs, preventing those fans from attending matches.

Over the last year the Home Office has extended FBOs to cover online hate crime for offences connected to football and is committed to adding class A drugs crimes to the list of offences for which a FBO can be imposed on conviction.

FBOs are a preventative behavioural order designed to prevent violence, disorder and harm and are imposed by a court, following an application or on conviction for a football-related offence.

This may include pitch invasions, use of pyrotechnics and online abuse, and can ban people from attending regulated football matches for up to five years, and up to ten years if a custodial sentence is imposed.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the national police chiefs council (NPCC), said: ‘Disorder is a problem that has not gone away, and throughout the whole of last season we saw an increase in crime at football matches across the country - from the Premier League right down to the National League.

‘We are also pleased that the Government is adding Class A drugs offences to the banning order legislation.

‘Anyone who commits a criminal offence either outside or inside a football ground can expect to face the consequences of their actions.’

In this article, every League One club has been ranked by the number of fans that are banned, from lowest to highest.

It also includes the number of FBOs issued last season.

