It happened just after a man and a woman left the Slug and Lettuce in West Street, Fareham in the early hours of Saturday.

As they walked towards the bus station and taxi rank round the corner on Harper Way – at about 1am – they were approached by a group of people on West Street, who then surrounded and attacked them.

The Slug & Lettuce, West Street, Fareham

A man in his 30s from Gosport received serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he remains.

A woman in her 20s from Fareham received minor injuries but was taken to Southampton General Hospital as a precaution. She has since been discharged.

Det Con Kate Hollis, said: ‘We are really keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this horrific attack on two people as they left a local restaurant in the early hours of Saturday morning.

‘We believe that a man and a woman may have come to the assistance of the couple who had been attacked – we are especially keen to identify those people as they may be able to aid our investigation. If this was you, we would implore you to get in contact with police.

‘Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Perhaps you have mobile phone footage or dash-cam footage? If you have any information we would really like to hear from you.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220317048.