Man and woman named and charged with shoplifting offences after stores targeted in Bursledon and Hamble
and live on Freeview channel 276
Samantha Ann Green, 37, and David Mark Weatherall, of no fixed abode, will appear in court after being charged with three offences. The pair were arrested in Bursledon on January 3 – appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court the following day.
Both of them have been charged with three offences each. Hampshire police said Green is charged with two shopliftings from One Stop in Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, on December 20 and 29. “She has also been charged with a shoplifting from Co-op, High Street, Hamble on Saturday, December 9,” they added.
"Weatherall has been charged with two shopliftings from One Stop, Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, on Saturday, December 16, and Saturday January 2. He has also been charged with one shoplifting from Co-op, High Street, Hamble on Saturday, December 9.”
Green and Weatherall have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in Southampton Magistrates’ Court on January 25.