Man appears in court over drink-driving in Southsea and Havant on separate occasions

John Merrett, 27, of Moneyfield Avenue, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

The first offence alleges Merrett drove a BMW while above the drink-drive limit in Ernest Road, Havant, on March 13, with a reading of 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The limit is 35mcg.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Then on March 31, Merrett is charged with being in charge of a BMW whilst unfit through drink in Holland Road, Southsea.