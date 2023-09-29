Man appears in court over drink-driving in Southsea and Havant on separate occasions
John Merrett, 27, of Moneyfield Avenue, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.
The first offence alleges Merrett drove a BMW while above the drink-drive limit in Ernest Road, Havant, on March 13, with a reading of 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The limit is 35mcg.
Then on March 31, Merrett is charged with being in charge of a BMW whilst unfit through drink in Holland Road, Southsea.
He denied both offences and was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial due to take place on March 19.