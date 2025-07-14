A man has appeared in court charged with voyeurism and raping a woman near a Portsmouth court building.

Mubarak Ibrehim, 25, of St Helen’s Parade, in Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court this afternoon (July 14) accused of attacking a woman in her 20s at the back of Portsmouth Combined Court Centre in Alec Rose Lane between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, June 11.

Police cordon where alleged rape took place at Portsmouth Combined Court Centre | Solace Chivers

He faces charges of rape and voyeurism.

During the appearance in court via video link, the defendant was again remanded in custody and will now reappear before Portsmouth Crown Court on July 29. No pleas were entered.