Mubarak Ibrehim appears in court charged with rape and voyeurism near Portsmouth court building
A man has appeared in court charged with voyeurism and raping a woman near a Portsmouth court building.
Mubarak Ibrehim, 25, of St Helen’s Parade, in Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court this afternoon (July 14) accused of attacking a woman in her 20s at the back of Portsmouth Combined Court Centre in Alec Rose Lane between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, June 11.
He faces charges of rape and voyeurism.