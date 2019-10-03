Man arrested after 17-year-old girl is assaulted near Havant train station

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested by police after a teenager was assaulted in a road near a train station.

A 17-year-old girl was assaulted by a man yesterday evening in Leigh Road, Havant, say police.

Leigh Road. Picture: Google Maps

The incident took place between 6.30pm and 7pm – the girl did not suffer any injuries.

Following the assault, police officers were called to the area and a 30-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He remains in police custody.

Picture: PA

Hampshire Constabulary is now appealing for a key witness to come forward.

A spokeswoman for the force said: ‘We are specifically appealing to a woman who we believe stopped and helped the girl.

‘Was this you? Please call 101 and quote 44190352305.’

