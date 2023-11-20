A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of Class B after police officers discovered a large cannabis factory.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inside, officers discovered a large number of cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scene remains in place while officers determine the exact scale of the production and number of plants. The plants will be seized and destroyed.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary discover large cannabis factory in Winchester city centre.

The man remains in custody whilst police continue the investigation.

Inspector Matt Kirby said: “We will continue to investigate what we have found today to bring those responsible to justice.

SEE ALSO: Teenager from Portsmouth charged with terrorism offences following investigation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Large scale operations are often run by organised crime groups, who are often connected to very serious violence.

“The electrical equipment and building modifications needed to grow this many plants is also incredibly dangerous and can be a huge fire risk.

“We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your area to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets.