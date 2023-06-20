Police reported that a woman in her 20s was attacked by a man known to her at around 3.30am on Saturday in the George Yard Car Park in Andover. He then got into her vehicle and refused to leave.

A 31-year-old man from Tidworth was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking, and controlling and coercive behaviour. He has been released from custody on police bail.

‘During the incident, it is believed the suspect made threats towards members of the public and we would be keen to speak with those people,’ a police statement said. ‘We would also like to speak with anyone else who witnessed the incident.’

Call police on 101 with reference 44230240232 or submit information online via: How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary