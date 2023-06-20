News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman and climbing into car and refusing to leave

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and climbing into her car and refusing to leave while threatening members of the public.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read

Police reported that a woman in her 20s was attacked by a man known to her at around 3.30am on Saturday in the George Yard Car Park in Andover. He then got into her vehicle and refused to leave.

READ NOW: Wanted man

A 31-year-old man from Tidworth was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking, and controlling and coercive behaviour. He has been released from custody on police bail.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘During the incident, it is believed the suspect made threats towards members of the public and we would be keen to speak with those people,’ a police statement said. ‘We would also like to speak with anyone else who witnessed the incident.’

Call police on 101 with reference 44230240232 or submit information online via: How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

SEE ALSO: Clipper Race to return