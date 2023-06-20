News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Public told to not approach Waterlooville man thought to be in Portsmouth

Police have warned the public not to approach a wanted man with short ginger hair who is thought to be in Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:21 BST

Lee Graham, 51, from Waterlooville is wanted on return to prison – with people told to call 999 if they see him. He is described as having short ginger hair, a large build and is 5ft 9in tall.

READ NOW: Death being treated as suspicious

A police spokesman said: ‘He is wanted on recall to prison and is believed to be in the Portsmouth area. If you see him or please do not approach him, instead contact us immediately.

Wanted Lee Graham. Pic Hants policeWanted Lee Graham. Pic Hants police
Wanted Lee Graham. Pic Hants police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Anyone with information should call 999 quoting reference 44230218377.’

SEE ALSO: Driver falls asleep at wheel

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected]