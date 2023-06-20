Public told to not approach Waterlooville man thought to be in Portsmouth

Lee Graham, 51, from Waterlooville is wanted on return to prison – with people told to call 999 if they see him. He is described as having short ginger hair, a large build and is 5ft 9in tall.

A police spokesman said: ‘He is wanted on recall to prison and is believed to be in the Portsmouth area. If you see him or please do not approach him, instead contact us immediately.

Wanted Lee Graham. Pic Hants police

‘Anyone with information should call 999 quoting reference 44230218377.’

