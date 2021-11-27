Man arrested after assaulting police officer during stand-off near Leigh Park
A MAN has been arrested for assaulting a police officer following a stand-off at a home in West Leigh.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 2:02 pm
Officers were called to an address in Woodhay Walk at 5.03pm following reports of a disturbance.
However, when officers arrived, they were confronted by a man in the property allegedly acting aggressively, according to witnesses.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police attended and engaged with a man at the address, and officers were assaulted during this incident.
‘A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault police and remains in custody at this time.’
It’s understood officers remained at the scene for 'several hours’.