Man arrested after being dragged out of pub shouting abuse following Portsmouth FC match with Sheffield Utd
An intoxicated man was dragged out of a pub by bouncers shouting abuse after Pompey’s draw with Sheffield United.
The man was booted from the Shepherds Crook pub in Goldsmith Avenue for smoking cannabis around 5.45pm, The News understands. He was then arrested by officers and taken off in a police van.
A witness described the man “swearing profusely as he was dragged out of the pub door by bouncers” as the packed pub watched on.
Pompey drew 0-0 with Sheffield United at Fratton Park before the incident erupted.