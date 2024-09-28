Man arrested after being dragged out of pub shouting abuse following Portsmouth FC match with Sheffield Utd

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 19:15 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 19:17 BST
An intoxicated man was dragged out of a pub by bouncers shouting abuse after Pompey’s draw with Sheffield United.

Police arrest man at Shepherds Crook pub in Goldsmith Avenue after Pompey matchPolice arrest man at Shepherds Crook pub in Goldsmith Avenue after Pompey match
The man was booted from the Shepherds Crook pub in Goldsmith Avenue for smoking cannabis around 5.45pm, The News understands. He was then arrested by officers and taken off in a police van.

A witness described the man “swearing profusely as he was dragged out of the pub door by bouncers” as the packed pub watched on.

Pompey drew 0-0 with Sheffield United at Fratton Park before the incident erupted.

