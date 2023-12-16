Police have arrested a man for trying to steal a mound of Christmas turkeys.

A mound of Christmas turkeys were seized by police after being stolen from Solent Retail Park. A man has been arrested for shoplifting. Picture: Havant Police.

Plain-clothed officers apprehended the male at Solent Retail Park in Selbourne Road, Havant. Following his arrest yesterday, they also discovered he was linked to other shoplifting incidents in the area.

The Havant & Emsworth Neighbourhood policing team made the arrest. “Whilst patrolling Solent Retail Park, PC 28968 & PC 29369 witnessed and intercepted a man attempting to shoplift turkeys,” Havant Police reported on Facebook. “The man was detained and then arrested on suspicion of shoplifting after he was also attributed to three other shoplifting incidents in the local area.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police also seized these handbags while making the arrest. Picture: Havant Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four handbags were also seized during the arrest. Officers have been aggressively targeting shoplifters in the area. Last Sunday (December 10), a woman was detained for trying to steal a Christmas turkey from Marks & Spencer in Waterlooville Retail Park on Hambledon Road.