Man arrested after Christmas turkeys stolen from Solent Retail Park in Havant as handbags also seized
Plain-clothed officers apprehended the male at Solent Retail Park in Selbourne Road, Havant. Following his arrest yesterday, they also discovered he was linked to other shoplifting incidents in the area.
NOW READ: Woman steals M&S Christmas turkey
The Havant & Emsworth Neighbourhood policing team made the arrest. “Whilst patrolling Solent Retail Park, PC 28968 & PC 29369 witnessed and intercepted a man attempting to shoplift turkeys,” Havant Police reported on Facebook. “The man was detained and then arrested on suspicion of shoplifting after he was also attributed to three other shoplifting incidents in the local area.”
Four handbags were also seized during the arrest. Officers have been aggressively targeting shoplifters in the area. Last Sunday (December 10), a woman was detained for trying to steal a Christmas turkey from Marks & Spencer in Waterlooville Retail Park on Hambledon Road.
Three other people were arrested for separate incidents.