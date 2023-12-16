News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested after Christmas turkeys stolen from Solent Retail Park in Havant as handbags also seized

Police have arrested a man for trying to steal a mound of Christmas turkeys.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Dec 2023, 10:41 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
A mound of Christmas turkeys were seized by police after being stolen from Solent Retail Park. A man has been arrested for shoplifting. Picture: Havant Police.A mound of Christmas turkeys were seized by police after being stolen from Solent Retail Park. A man has been arrested for shoplifting. Picture: Havant Police.
Plain-clothed officers apprehended the male at Solent Retail Park in Selbourne Road, Havant. Following his arrest yesterday, they also discovered he was linked to other shoplifting incidents in the area.

The Havant & Emsworth Neighbourhood policing team made the arrest. “Whilst patrolling Solent Retail Park, PC 28968 & PC 29369 witnessed and intercepted a man attempting to shoplift turkeys,” Havant Police reported on Facebook. “The man was detained and then arrested on suspicion of shoplifting after he was also attributed to three other shoplifting incidents in the local area.”

Police also seized these handbags while making the arrest. Picture: Havant Police.Police also seized these handbags while making the arrest. Picture: Havant Police.
Four handbags were also seized during the arrest. Officers have been aggressively targeting shoplifters in the area. Last Sunday (December 10), a woman was detained for trying to steal a Christmas turkey from Marks & Spencer in Waterlooville Retail Park on Hambledon Road.

Three other people were arrested for separate incidents.