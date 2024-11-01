More than 100 cannabis plants have been discovered at a home in Hampshire following a police search.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after police discover more than 100 cannabis plants that were being dried and cut up ready for packaging at an address in Rutherford Road, Basingstoke.

Officers attended the home on Tuesday, October 29, and a man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and cultivating a cannabis plant.

If you spot any suspicious behaviour or activity, please contact the police on 101 or online. Click here for more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Anyone with information regarding this specific incident should quote reference 44240470332.