Man arrested after discovery of more than 100 cannabis plants in Basingstoke
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after police discover more than 100 cannabis plants that were being dried and cut up ready for packaging at an address in Rutherford Road, Basingstoke.
Officers attended the home on Tuesday, October 29, and a man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and cultivating a cannabis plant.
He has been bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries. The cannabis has been seized for destruction.
If you spot any suspicious behaviour or activity, please contact the police on 101 or online. Anyone with information regarding this specific incident should quote reference 44240470332.
Anyone with information regarding this specific incident should quote reference 44240470332.